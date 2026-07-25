Paramount Pauses Warner Bros Merger Until 2027

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The proposed deal would unite Paramount and Warner's film studios, streamers Paramount+ and HBO, and dozens of cable channels, along with CBS and CNN, eliminating major competition and intensifying a spate of layoffs.

Paramount Merger
Paramount Merger Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Paramount is halting the Warner Bros merger till June 2027.

  • It will be pausing the deal until legal challenges resolve.

  • Several noted actors have warned of the severe implications if the merger were to go through.

Paramount ⁠Skydance ⁠has conceded to ​pause its $110bn acquisition ⁠of ​Warner ‌Bros ‌Discovery until a ‌ruling on several states’ challenge ‌to the deal, or ​until 1 June ⁠2027, as per court ​papers ​filed ​on Friday. Paramount is holding off until after an antitrust trial.

After a court filing spelling out the agreement came during the last hour of trading on Wall Street, shares in Paramount added to what was already a lackluster day. They dipped 3.3% on the day to finish at $8.21 after touching a 52-week low of $8.17. The stock slid another penny in after-hours trading.

Paramount-Warner Bros - X
Judge Halts Paramount And Warner Bros Merger

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Paramount-Warner Bros Merger

In a statement, Paramount said: “Today’s agreement is a significant win because the result is exactly what we have sought from the outset: a direct path to a trial based on the evidence.” It enumerated: “This is the fastest and clearest way to prove that this transaction is good for competition, good for consumers and good for creators – a conclusion dozens of competition authorities around the world have already reached … We look forward to proving our case at trial.”

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin this week issued the states a temporary restraining order halting the transaction for 14 days to hold a hearing on whether to grant a lengthier preliminary injunction. She later extended the TRO by another 14 days, through August 17. Now both sides have suggested that they wish to schedule a trial. The states allege that the deal should be blocked because it will diminish competition in the cable and theatrical markets. Separately, the Writers Guild of America filed a lawsuit insisting that the merger will result in lower compensation and exacerbate deal terms.

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a statement on social media, called the agreement “a major victory for a free and fair economy, for the entertainment industry, for workers, for consumers, and for affordability.” He planned to share additional thoughts with the media at a Friday afternoon press briefing. The court will consider arguments on the motion on Aug. 3.

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