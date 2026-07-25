Paramount Pauses Warner Bros Merger Until 2027

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin this week issued the states a temporary restraining order halting the transaction for 14 days to hold a hearing on whether to grant a lengthier preliminary injunction. She later extended the TRO by another 14 days, through August 17. Now both sides have suggested that they wish to schedule a trial. The states allege that the deal should be blocked because it will diminish competition in the cable and theatrical markets. Separately, the Writers Guild of America filed a lawsuit insisting that the merger will result in lower compensation and exacerbate deal terms.