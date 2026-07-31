Wonder-Man Season 2 Killed By Disney+

Wonder Man did boast a solid opening for Disney+, raking in 618 million minutes of viewing time for its premiere week in late January, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who stars as the titular super-powered actor Simon Williams, said in a statement that he’s “glad we got to be a part of something cool” as he thanked fans for their “genuine love” they’ve shared over the show, which has fetched him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.