Wonder-Man Season 2 Killed By Disney+

Disney+ has cancelled Wonder-Man Season 2.
Bizarrely, the streamer had earlier announced a renewal in March.
The show's first season was lauded by critics and landed an Emmy nom for its lead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Wonder-Man is not returning. Disney+ has axed the show after a well-received first season. This comes as a big disappointment especially since the streamer did drop a renewal announcement in March. Variety reported that the writers for the show have been released and are now free to find other projects. Despite the renewal, a writer's room for season 2 was never officially formed.
Wonder Man did boast a solid opening for Disney+, raking in 618 million minutes of viewing time for its premiere week in late January, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who stars as the titular super-powered actor Simon Williams, said in a statement that he’s “glad we got to be a part of something cool” as he thanked fans for their “genuine love” they’ve shared over the show, which has fetched him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
With Wonder Man’s cancellation, Loki and Daredevil: Born Again remain the only two live-action Marvel series on Disney+ that have marched beyond a single season — though WandaVision, Agatha All Along and the upcoming VisionQuest are intricately tied together. Characters from Wonder-Man can return in other MCU entries. Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9.
Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest were also poised to return for a second season. They executive produced Wonder Man with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Jonathan Schwartz and Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. Guest was the showrunner, and Cretton helmed several episodes. The show’s cast also featured X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, Olivia Thirlby, Dan Donohue and Kameron J. Meadows.
Cretton is basking in box office adulation and critical affirmation for his direction of Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day.