Yung Filly Cleared Of Rape Charges But Convicted On Two Assault Counts After Australia Trial

Yung Filly has been acquitted of several rape charges following a high-profile trial in Western Australia, though the rapper and YouTuber was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. The verdict follows allegations made by a woman who accused the entertainer of sexually assaulting her after he performed at a nightclub in Perth in 2024. While the jury cleared him of multiple charges, it failed to reach unanimous decisions on three rape counts, leaving those allegations unresolved.