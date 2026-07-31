Yung Filly Cleared Of Rape Charges But Convicted On Two Assault Counts After Australia Trial

Yung Filly acquitted on several rape charges after Australian criminal trial concluded.
Jury convicted YouTuber on two assault counts while three rape charges remain unresolved.
Court will determine sentencing date after prosecutors decide whether retrial proceeds.
Yung Filly has been acquitted of several rape charges following a high-profile trial in Western Australia, though the rapper and YouTuber was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. The verdict follows allegations made by a woman who accused the entertainer of sexually assaulting her after he performed at a nightclub in Perth in 2024. While the jury cleared him of multiple charges, it failed to reach unanimous decisions on three rape counts, leaving those allegations unresolved.
Jury delivers mixed verdict in Yung Filly trial
The 30-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, had pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Friday, the jury found him not guilty on three counts of sexual penetration without consent, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation.
However, he was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. According to local media reports, Barrientos became emotional after the verdict was read in court. He will remain on bail until August 21, when the court is expected to determine a sentencing date. Prosecutors must also decide whether to pursue a retrial on the three rape charges for which the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
What happened during the trial?
During the proceedings, Barrientos told the court that he had met the complainant in the VIP area after his performance and was attracted to her. He admitted placing a hand on her waist but denied touching her inappropriately.
The court heard that the pair later had consensual sex in his hotel room. The complainant alleged that Barrientos became violent afterwards, accusing him of biting, bruising and attempting to choke her. Photographs showing bruises and bite marks were presented as evidence during the trial.
Barrientos denied that the woman repeatedly asked him to stop. While he acknowledged biting her several times, he claimed they were intended as "love bites". In closing submissions, prosecutors argued that Barrientos had abused his position and fame, while the defence maintained that the complainant's account contained inconsistencies and falsehoods.
Barrientos, who was born in Colombia and raised in the UK, is widely known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad. He has also appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off and presented programmes for BBC Three. He has remained on bail since being charged and had previously been allowed to return temporarily to the UK before standing trial in Australia.