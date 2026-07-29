Jared Leto Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Ten Women In BBC Documentary

Four of the women have accused Leto of criminal sexual conduct, all occurring when they were teenagers, according to the BBC. The allegations against the 54-year-old arc from incidents between 2002 and 2016. Among the allegations, one woman, identified under the pseudonym Isabel, alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom in Las Vegas in 2002 when she was 17. She told the BBC that the incident occurred after she met Leto while working at a store and was invited to his hotel.