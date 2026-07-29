Jared Leto Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Ten Women In BBC Documentary

Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual misconduct by four women.
The allegations came forth in a new BBC documentary.
Leto hasn't responded to the claims.
Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by ten women in a new BBC documentary, with four calling out conduct that could amount to criminal offences. The allegations rose in the documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.
Four of the women have accused Leto of criminal sexual conduct, all occurring when they were teenagers, according to the BBC. The allegations against the 54-year-old arc from incidents between 2002 and 2016. Among the allegations, one woman, identified under the pseudonym Isabel, alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom in Las Vegas in 2002 when she was 17. She told the BBC that the incident occurred after she met Leto while working at a store and was invited to his hotel.
Another woman, identified as Alex, alleged that Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she was left alone with him in a London hotel room in 2013. Alex, who was 19 at the time, claimed she had told Leto she was 17, to which he allegedly replied, “Age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe.”
The third woman disclosed she had sex with Leto when she was 17 in California, in a state where she would have been underage and the act classified as statutory rape. This same woman also insisted she had a conversation with the actor about her age and but he dismissed concerns about California’s age of consent.
A fourth woman, identified as Etta, alleged Leto groomed her after they met through a modelling agency when she was 16. She claimed he made repeated sexually explicit phone calls, asked intimate questions and suggested they should have sex. She refused to sign the NDA. The BBC stated it has “corroborated” a number of the women’s accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time. The British broadcaster states, reporters have also seen pictures and messages that buttress the claims. Leto hasn't responded to this fresh slate of allegations.
In June 2025, Leto‘s reps denied that the actor engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with women after an Air Mail exposé. Leto won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club and has appeared in films including Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049 and Suicide Squad. He was recently seen in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie directed by Travis Knight.