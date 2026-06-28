Sexual Harassment: Lifetime Ban For Meghalaya U-23 Women’s Cricket Team Coach

Meghalaya Cricket Association has imposed a lifetime ban on the U-23 women’s team coach and manager following sexual harassment allegations.
An internal committee found the complaints credible, leading to swift and strict disciplinary action.
The incident has triggered calls for stronger safeguarding protocols and better safety measures in women’s cricket across state associations.
The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has imposed a lifetime ban on the coach and manager of the state’s Under-23 women’s cricket team following serious allegations of sexual harassment during a training camp.
The decision was taken after a formal complaint was filed by several players, detailing inappropriate behaviour and misconduct by the two officials. An internal inquiry committee constituted by the MCA found the allegations to be credible and recommended the strongest possible action.
In an official statement, the MCA said, “The Meghalaya Cricket Association stands firmly with its players and upholds zero tolerance towards any form of harassment. The coach and manager have been permanently barred from all MCA activities and will not be allowed to associate with any cricket-related programmes in the state.”
The incident has sent shockwaves through the cricket fraternity in Meghalaya and raised broader questions about safety and safeguarding mechanisms in women’s cricket at the state level. The affected players have been provided counselling support, and the MCA has assured them of complete protection and assistance.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been informed about the matter. The national governing body is expected to issue guidelines to all state associations to strengthen safeguarding protocols and ensure safe environments for women cricketers.
Women’s cricket in India has seen tremendous growth in recent years, but incidents like this highlight the urgent need for stricter implementation of safety norms, regular sensitisation programmes, and robust grievance redressal mechanisms across all levels.
The Meghalaya Cricket Association has also announced that it will conduct a thorough review of its coaching and support staff appointments and introduce mandatory background checks and training on professional conduct.
This case is likely to serve as a wake-up call for other state cricket associations to prioritise player safety and maintain the highest standards of ethics in the sport.