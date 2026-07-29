Oscar-Winning Irish Musician Glen Hansard Dead At 56

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Hansard who was “a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years”. Former Ireland president Michael D Higgins shared his condolences, describing Hansard as “a troubadour whose gift for storytelling brought so much joy to audiences across the world". He elaborated, "Throughout his career, Glen made a particularly noteworthy effort to keep alive the work of all those who had gone before him, keeping alive the songs of previous generations of Irish musicians and singers who had influenced him, as well as the songs of departed friends such as Mic Christopher and Fergus O’Farrell."