Road Crash Leaves Three of Family Dead in Kanpur

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 11:29 am

Three members of a family, including two children, were killed and nine others seriously injured after a SUV crashed into a stationary truck on a national highway near Ruma here on Monday, a senior police official said. Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Raghubir Lal, told PTI that the family was travelling from Sirsa in Haryana to Bihar when the accident occurred around 5 am

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 11:29 am

Road Crash Leaves Three of Family Dead in Kanpur