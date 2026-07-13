Road Crash Leaves Three of Family Dead in Kanpur

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PTI
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Three members of a family, including two children, were killed and nine others seriously injured after a SUV crashed into a stationary truck on a national highway near Ruma here on Monday, a senior police official said. Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Raghubir Lal, told PTI that the family was travelling from Sirsa in Haryana to Bihar when the accident occurred around 5 am

Road Crash Leaves Three of Family Dead in Kanpur
Road Crash Leaves Three of Family Dead in Kanpur

Preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle before ramming into the stationary truck, he said.

The impact tore apart the front portion of the SUV, trapping the occupants inside. Passers-by alerted the police, following which police personnel from Maharajpur police station rushed to the spot. Rescue teams used gas cutters to pull out the victims from the mangled vehicle. "The injured were initially taken to Kanshiram hospital and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital for advanced treatment.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be identified, one of the deceased is a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was parked on the service lane and its driver was inside the vehicle when the accident took place.

The truck driver allegedly fled the spot, but was detained a short distance away by a Police Response Vehicle (PRV). 

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