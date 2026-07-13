Baruipur Rape-Murder: CPI(M) Leader, Held for Violence, Says Police Action 'Politically Motivated'

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 12:20 pm

CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali, who was arrested a day ago in connection with the violence that broke out during the protest over the rape and murder of a girl in West Bengal's Baruipur town, on Monday said the police action was "politically motivated"

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 12:20 pm