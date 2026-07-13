Baruipur Rape-Murder: CPI(M) Leader, Held for Violence, Says Police Action 'Politically Motivated'

The police claimed that Ali instigated the demonstrators who had lynched a man and vandalised police vehicles, torched tyres and blocked roads, disrupting normal life in the area after the minor's body was recovered from a pond in Surjyapur on July 5.
"My arrest is politically motivated, and I was not involved in the violence," Ali said while he was taken to the Baruipur court.
The accused was seen wearing a helmet when he was taken to the court.
Ali is the first political leader to be arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the locality in South 24 Pargana district's Baruipur police station area on July 5.
He had contested the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Baruipur Paschim constituency as the CPI(M) candidate.
The unrest followed the recovery of the body of the 11-year-old girl from a pond a day after she had gone missing.
State minister Dilip Ghosh said those involved in instigating the violence and destruction of public property should face legal action.
CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim condemned Ali's arrest, alleging that the police were targeting protesters instead of those responsible for the crime.
"Instead of arresting the criminals, the police are arresting those who protested against the incident," Salim said, describing the arrest as "planned".
Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also termed Ali's arrest as "politically motivated".