Fake Anti-Drug Organisation Leader Held with MDMA in Kerala

P PTI Published at: 30 June 2026 12:42 pm

A 25-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be the state president of an anti-drug organisation has been arrested after police seized 1.590 grams of MDMA and drug-use paraphernalia from his house in this district, police said on Tuesday

P PTI Published at: 30 June 2026 12:42 pm

Fake Anti-Drug Organisation Leader Held with MDMA in Kerala