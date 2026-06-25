Hybrid Ganja Worth Rs 17 Cr Seized in Kerala, One Held

The arrested accused was identified as Ayush (39), a native of Elamkunnapuzha.
Police said Ayush was intercepted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) while travelling on a scooter at Marampilly near Perumbavoor on Wednesday night.
During the inspection of the vehicle, police recovered 1.16 kg of hybrid ganja concealed in a plastic bag.
Based on his interrogation, police searched his rented apartment in Perumbavoor and recovered more than 16 kg of hybrid ganja, taking the total seizure to over 17 kg.
According to police, Ayush had rented the apartment only a few weeks ago to store and distribute narcotic substances.
Police said the accused had been under surveillance following information that he was procuring narcotics from other states and selling them at higher prices in Kerala.
A detailed investigation has been launched to trace the source of the contraband, officials said.
Hybrid ganja, which is cultivated using hydroponic techniques, is mostly smuggled into the state from Thailand.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Perumbavoor police station, and the accused has been formally arrested.
The accused will be produced before a court as part of the remand proceedings, officials added.