Singer Oliver Tree Dies In Helicopter Crash at 32

Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who used to date Tree, posted a remembrance for him hours after news broke of his death. “Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way.”