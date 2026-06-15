Singer Oliver Tree Dies In Helicopter Crash at 32

Musician and YouTuber Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash in Brazil.
A collision of two helicopters left no survivors behind.
Tree broke out with his song, "Life Goes On".
Musician and internet personality Oliver Tree has died at 32.
The musician born Oliver Tree Nickell was one of six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over the Brazilian city; Rio de Janeiro police told the Associated Press that Tree was on one of the helicopter’s passenger list, with CNN Brazil confirming that Tree was on board at the time of the crash.
The musician, who initially recorded under the name “Tree,” formed a massive fanbase by self-releasing his own music over the Internet in the 2010s, including a Thom Yorke-approved cover of Radiohead’s “Karma Police” that featured on his debut EP Demons. Tree soon became a favorite on TikTok and the festival circuit, culminating with his debut album Ugly Is Beautiful in 2020.
In one helicopter was pilot Alexandre Souza, with Tree, Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim a.k.a. Gaspi, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves on board as passengers. The other helicopter only had pilot Charles Marsillac aboard.
Tree's YouTube channel currently boasts 6.85 million subscribers, with his top release, a music video for "Life Goes On," sitting at 465 million views. On TikTok, he had amassed 15.4 million followers. Tree was weeks away from embarking on an additional string of shows as part of a tour, starting with a July 1 performance in Lisbon. His latest record, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, was released April 24, 2026. In May, the singer announced plans to embark on Oliver Tree World’s First World Tour; the South American leg of the trek began May 30 in Mexico and concluded with Tree’s final concert, a June 6 show in Sao Paolo.
Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who used to date Tree, posted a remembrance for him hours after news broke of his death. “Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way.”