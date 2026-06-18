Man found hanging from tree in ups etah kin allege murder over land dispute

Man Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Etah; kin Allege Murder Over Land Dispute

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 5:39 pm

A 22-year-old man was found hanging from a tree here on Thursday, with his maternal family members alleging that he was murdered over a land dispute and that the incident was staged to appear as suicide, police said

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 5:39 pm

Man Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Etah; kin Allege Murder Over Land Dispute