Sonu Sood Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark, Backs Gen Z Protesters

Sonu Sood calls Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ remark very shameful.
Actor says Gen Z helps public figures build careers and influence.
Kangana faced backlash after criticising protesters’ language, behaviour and lifestyles.
Actor Sonu Sood has criticised BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘Generation Gutter’ remark about Gen Z protesters, calling the statement ‘very shameful’. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Sood said young people play an important role in shaping the careers and public standing of actors and other public figures.
Sonu Sood defends Gen Z
Sonu Sood said he had not initially heard Kangana’s comments but stressed that young people are among those who help public figures reach their positions. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, he said that public figures continue to thrive as long as people support them and added that everyone should be taken along.
The actor said that public figures continue to thrive as long as people support them and added that everyone should be taken along. He further argued that a person’s existence and professional relevance are ultimately connected to their relationship with the public.
When a reporter told Sood that Kangana had referred to Gen Z as ‘Generation Gutter’, he responded that, if she had made the statement, it was ‘very shameful’ and ‘should not have been said’.
Sood also urged people in public life to be more careful with their language. The actor cited the Hindi saying ‘Tol mol ke bol’, explaining that people should weigh their words before speaking because the public holds significant power.
What Kangana Ranaut said about Gen Z
The controversy began after Kangana reacted to videos from the Gen Z protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and elsewhere. She described the videos as ‘puke-inducing’ and criticised the language and behaviour of some protesters.
Kangana later called them ‘Generation Gutter’, alleging that some had little to offer and were glorifying substance abuse while remaining financially dependent on their parents. She also made derogatory comments about their appearance, studies and suitability for domestic roles.
Her comments triggered widespread criticism online and from several public figures. Sood’s latest response adds to the backlash, with the actor arguing that young people should be addressed with greater care and respect.