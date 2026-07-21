Sonu Sood, Vir Das Lead Celebrity Support For CJP Protest As More Stars Speak Out

Sonu Sood and Vir Das publicly backed the youth-led CJP protest movement.
Dia Mirza and several actors demanded accountability and peaceful dialogue over education reforms.
CJP representatives later met JP Nadda to present three key demands.
Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza and several other film personalities have publicly backed the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, expressing solidarity with students demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities. Their support comes as the youth-led movement gathers momentum across the country, with more public figures urging peaceful dialogue and justice for students.
Sonu Sood, Vir Das and Dia Mirza back the CJP protest
Several actors took to social media to voice support for the demonstrators. Sonu Sood called for compassion towards students, while Vir Das urged fellow artists to stand with young people instead of remaining silent. It was argued by the comedian that supporting students was no longer a political issue but one concerning the country's future.
Aditi Rao Hydari also appealed for empathy and constructive dialogue, saying humanity should come before political differences.
Dia Mirza condemned the alleged use of force against peaceful protesters and called for accountability and transparency.
More celebrities extend solidarity with youth movement
Soha Ali Khan praised the younger generation for having the courage to question and protest peacefully.
Aayush Sharma described the government's decision to initiate dialogue with students as a victory for those demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.
Rohit Saraf and Ahsaas Channa also expressed support, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar called for dialogue beyond political differences to improve the education system.
Actor Prakash Raj also joined the Sansad Chalo march, while Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh backed the youth movement, calling students the "architects of democracy."
The demonstration, organised alongside the Monsoon Session of Parliament, sought nationwide education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities. Earlier in the day, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum outlining key demands, including Sonam Wangchuk's release from hospital care, Pradhan's resignation and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak.