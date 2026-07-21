Sonu Sood, Vir Das Lead Celebrity Support For CJP Protest As More Stars Speak Out

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Their messages of solidarity came as the youth-led movement intensified its demand for education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities.

CJP Protest
Sonu Sood, Vir Das Back CJP Protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sonu Sood and Vir Das publicly backed the youth-led CJP protest movement.

  • Dia Mirza and several actors demanded accountability and peaceful dialogue over education reforms.

  • CJP representatives later met JP Nadda to present three key demands.

Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza and several other film personalities have publicly backed the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, expressing solidarity with students demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities. Their support comes as the youth-led movement gathers momentum across the country, with more public figures urging peaceful dialogue and justice for students.

Sonu Sood, Vir Das and Dia Mirza back the CJP protest

Several actors took to social media to voice support for the demonstrators. Sonu Sood called for compassion towards students, while Vir Das urged fellow artists to stand with young people instead of remaining silent. It was argued by the comedian that supporting students was no longer a political issue but one concerning the country's future.

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood Photo: Instagram
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Aditi Rao Hydari also appealed for empathy and constructive dialogue, saying humanity should come before political differences.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke alleges police brutality, says 'house-arrested CJP members' - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Police Brutality, Says 'House-Arrested CJP Members'

By Pranay Vatsa

Dia Mirza condemned the alleged use of force against peaceful protesters and called for accountability and transparency.

Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza Photo: Instagram
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More celebrities extend solidarity with youth movement

Soha Ali Khan praised the younger generation for having the courage to question and protest peacefully.

Aayush Sharma described the government's decision to initiate dialogue with students as a victory for those demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.

Rohit Saraf and Ahsaas Channa also expressed support, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar called for dialogue beyond political differences to improve the education system.

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Dia Mirza On Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf Photo: Instagram
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Ahsaas Channa
Ahsaas Channa Photo: Instagram
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Actor Prakash Raj also joined the Sansad Chalo march, while Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh backed the youth movement, calling students the "architects of democracy."

Vir Das Questions Artists for Not Supporting Students' Protest - null
Vir Das Questions Artists for Not Supporting Students' Protest

By PTI

The demonstration, organised alongside the Monsoon Session of Parliament, sought nationwide education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities. Earlier in the day, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum outlining key demands, including Sonam Wangchuk's release from hospital care, Pradhan's resignation and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak.

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