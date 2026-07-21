Awarapan 2 Song Yeh Awarapan: Arijit Singh's Song Featuring Emraan Hashmi Is About Love, Longing And Heartbreak

Awarapan 2 title track, "Yeh Awarapan", has been released, giving audiences an emotional glimpse into the much-awaited sequel.
The latest track is about longing, heartbreak and rage, with Emraan Hashmi's character battling sorrow.
The track is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik.
The makers of Awarapan 2 have unveiled its title song, titled "Yeh Awarapan". It comes after the teaser was released last month and the recent track "Ve Junoon". Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 cult gangster drama. Actor Emraan Hashmi has returned as the scarred protagonist, Shivam Pandit, grieving the death of his lover from the original film.
Yeh Awarapan song out
The over three-minute video captures the profound loneliness and emotional turmoil of the character. Visuals show Emraan's character driving through deserted roads and wandering barren landscapes. He sits alone in dim spaces, feeds pigeons, visits his lover's grave and drinks alcohol.
The video also offers glimpses of his happier days spent with his girlfriend. There is sorrow and anger. It also shows Emraan lighting a cigarette before taking down his enemies in the rain.
Watch the video song here.
Amaal Malik has composed the track with lyrics by Rashmi-Virag. Arijit Singh has crooned the soulful song.
According to a Pinkvilla report, Vishesh Bhatt wanted the song to reflect the Shivam Pandit's emotional journey.
"Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With "Yeh Awarapan", he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh," the portal quoted a source.
Awarapan 2 cast and release date
Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi and Atul Kumar.
The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It will hit the screens on August 14, 2026.