Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Returns as Shivam Pandit With Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi In Emotional Sequel

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the emotional Awarapan 2 teaser after 19 years.
Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi join the sequel, expanding the beloved cult franchise.
Awarapan 2 heads to theatres on August 14, 2026 after the teaser launch.
The Awarapan 2 teaser has finally arrived, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, the character that became one of the most memorable roles of his career. Released on the 19th anniversary of the original film, the first glimpse revisits the emotional world of the 2007 cult classic while introducing fresh faces and a darker chapter in Shivam's journey. Fans have welcomed the return of one of Bollywood's most loved romantic action dramas.
Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2
The teaser opens with Shivam Pandit riding through deserted roads as a voiceover reflects on how some stories never end on their own. A moving tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, played by Shriya Saran in the original film, follows, reminding viewers of the emotional weight that defined Awarapan.
As a recreated version of Toh Phir Aao plays in the background, the dialogue "Dard se purana rishta hai mera" is delivered by Emraan Hashmi, reinforcing the pain and redemption that continue to shape his character. The teaser also offers brief glimpses of Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and other members of the supporting cast before ending with Shivam declaring that this journey will finally reach its conclusion.
Awarapan 2 expands the cult franchise
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and backed by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 serves as a sequel to Mohit Suri's 2007 film, which achieved cult status over the years despite an underwhelming theatrical run. The original was celebrated for its music, emotional storytelling and Emraan Hashmi's restrained performance.
The sequel retains Shivam Pandit at its centre while introducing new conflicts and characters, with Disha Patani joining the franchise in a pivotal role. The film is expected to build upon the themes of sacrifice, redemption and love that resonated with audiences nearly two decades ago.
The makers have confirmed that Awarapan 2 will arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026.