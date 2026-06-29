Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Returns as Shivam Pandit With Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi In Emotional Sequel

The Awarapan 2 teaser has finally arrived, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, the character that became one of the most memorable roles of his career. Released on the 19th anniversary of the original film, the first glimpse revisits the emotional world of the 2007 cult classic while introducing fresh faces and a darker chapter in Shivam's journey. Fans have welcomed the return of one of Bollywood's most loved romantic action dramas.