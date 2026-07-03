Welcome To The Jungle: Ahmed Khan Responds To Criticism Over Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's Limited Screen Time

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle hit the screens on June 26 and opened to mostly positive reviews. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy starred more than 30 stars, including Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav and others. Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, among others, were part of the female cast.