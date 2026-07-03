Welcome To The Jungle: Ahmed Khan Responds To Criticism Over Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's Limited Screen Time

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Director Ahmed Khan has defended the limited screen time and dialogues of Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez in Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle.

Ahmed Khan, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez
Ahmed Khan on Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's limited roles in Welcome to the Jungle Photo: Instagram, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Ahmed Khan addressed criticism regarding the limited screen time and dialogue for female leads in Welcome to the Jungle.

  • Khan argued that inserting female dialogues among actors like Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar was unnecessary.

  • The director stated that the entire cast understood their specific roles and expectations from the beginning of the project.

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle hit the screens on June 26 and opened to mostly positive reviews. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy starred more than 30 stars, including Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav and others. Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, among others, were part of the female cast.

After the movie release, viewers and critics questioned the limited screen time and dialogue given to Disha and Jacqueline, sparking debate over the limited screen time for the female actors.

Ahmed Khan has responded to the criticism, defending the casting choices.

Welcome to the Jungle review - IMDb
Welcome To The Jungle Review | Akshay Kumar-Led Loudest Comedy Is Equal Parts Funny and Frustrating

By Aishani Biswas

Ahmed Khan reveals why Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez had limited roles

Welcome to the Jungle was built around established comedy stars, making it difficult for the director to give everyone equal space. Khan also said that the entire cast understood their specific roles from the beginning.

Related Content
Awarapan 2 Teaser Out - YouTube
Jacqueline Fernandez - X
Still - X
Awarapan 2 Casts Shabana Azmi As Antagonist Nafisa - Instagram

"When you have such solid actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas, Aftab, Arshad, Akshay; you know they are kings of comedy, inke beech mein ladkiyon ka dialogue daal ke kya hoga," Ahmed told Hindustan Times.

"So jab yeh bhi understood tha ke ‘we are here to be at this part’ and what does the heroine require? Heroine requires good scenes to be a part of," he added.

Welcome To The Jungle opens to mixed reactions on Twitter - X
Welcome To The Jungle X Review: From ‘Nonsensical’ To ‘Popcorn Entertainer’, Akshay Kumar's Film Receives Mixed Response

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jacqueline and Disha's roles in Welcome to the Jungle

Ahmed explained that Jacqueline's part was deliberately crafted as a "bimbo".

"She comes up with stupid questions every time. She comes up with such questions that people are really shocked in between ki kya pooch rahi hai?" Ahmed said.

Disha plays the ex-girlfriend of Akshay's character whose job is to just make him jealous, insult him and carry emotional baggage, said Khan.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories