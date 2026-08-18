Sayani Gupta's Directorial Debut Dropped By Indian Film Festival Of New Zealand Over Copyright Breach

Sayani Gupta's short film Aasmani is mired in copyright rows.
An FTII filmmaker flagged copyright violations against the short film.
The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand has withdrawn its invitation of the film.
The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ) has officially rescinded its invitation to screen the short film Aasmani, the directorial debut of actor Sayani Gupta, flagging alleged "copyright and confidentiality" concerns.
The copyright claim was raised by a fellow FTII filmmaker based on an unfinished documentary project that Gupta insisted being clueless about.
Sayani Gupta Breaks Silence On Copyright Row
Explaining her decision to speak now, she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter India, "I want to begin by clearly stating that Aasmani is an original film. Till now, I chose not to speak. Not because silence meant acceptance, nor because I had nothing to say. Since the allegation was put forth before the appropriate authority, I followed due process and believed that facts should be placed there, and not tried through WhatsApp groups, inboxes or public opinion. But silence can sometimes bury the truth under noise."
She talked extensively about the inception of the film, "I was born and raised in Bengal, in a world surrounded by stories, folklore, literature, philosophy and humour; long before I knew I would someday direct a film. My grandmother, a philosopher, had a seminal influence in shaping my world view. Her loss had a profound effect on me. I was raised by women who constantly challenged me and spoke to me about ideology, integrity and independence. The core idea of Aasmani comes from this world, these women, and is a homage to the indomitable women whose shoulders I stand on today, and the values they instilled in me."
She maintained, "It became a story about a witty grandmother and her cheeky granddaughter, and Aasmani, their often observant powder-blue car. It is a story-book world about generations of women; exchange of value systems; memory and attachment; and about love and loss. Aasmani is my first film as a writer and director. But it is not the first film I dreamt of making. It is simply the first one I happened to make. A fellow FTII filmmaker has raised a concern. She has every right to raise a grievance. And I have respectfully held my truth. The claim has been made based on assumptions, without watching my short-fiction comedy film. And I had no idea about her 'unfinished' documentary project. There is a difference between an allegation and a finding. Aasmani came from its own world, its own journey. And without any knowledge of any other film in development. To see that distinction collapse into a public narrative of 'copyright infringement' is not only misleading, it is deeply unfair to the film and to everyone who has tirelessly worked on it. What has been troubling to watch is this become a copyright issue when it absolutely isn't one."
Aasmani marks Gupta's debut directorial. The short film stars veteran actor Revathy in the lead, alongside Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul.