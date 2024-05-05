Art & Entertainment

Sayani Gupta Recalls Journey From FTII With Gyanendra Tripathi As His Film Is Set To Release

Actress Sayani Gupta says it makes her emotional as her actor friend Gyanendra Tripathi’s film 'Barah By Barah' prepares for release and recalls their journey from the classrooms at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Advertisement

Instagram
Sayani Gupta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sayani Gupta says it makes her emotional as her actor friend Gyanendra Tripathi’s film 'Barah By Barah' prepares for release and recalls their journey from the classrooms at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Sayani took to her Instagram stories and shared the film's poster.

She wrote in the caption: "My lovely @kaungyaani’s film is releasing in theatres. This makes me so emotional. What a journey since our classroom in FTII. Good things are here! Absolutely beautiful this. Congratulations."

Sayanis Story
Sayani's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Directed by Gaurav Madan, 'Barah By Barah' revolves around a photographer who captures the final moments of the deceased at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. He embarks on a journey through the periphery of the circle of life and death.

Advertisement

The film also stars Harish Khanna and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Sayani was last seen in the Nandita Das film 'Zwigato', which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The film narrates the story of a delivery rider.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates