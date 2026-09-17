South Asian Films Dominate TIFF 2026

Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio's Angh is the only Indian film selected for the Platform competition. Set in the early 1960s in a remote jungle near the Indo-Burma border, Angh follows Anghba, the last surviving chief of an abandoned Nagaland village. The Konyak chief lives in isolation with his ailing wife and non-speaking young son as the arrival of new religious and social influences begins to transform and shift the community and its traditional way of life. The film stars Anghlong Konyak, Douglas Henshall, Sobino Rengma and Genpai Konyak in lead roles. It features cinematography by Adam Pietkiewicz, with editing by Tanya Chhabria. It is shot on 16mm.