Abinash Bikram Shah's Cannes Winner, Elephants In The Fog, Is Nepal's Oscar 2027 Pick

Elephants In The Fog's Journey

It went on to win the Jury Prize in the section. The film was also nominated for the Camera d’Or and Queer Palm at Cannes. The cast includes Pushpa Thing Lama, Deepika Yadav, Jasmine Bishwokarma, Aliz Ghimire and Dura Sanjay Kumar Gupta. Akanchha Karki, Maotse Gurung and Aashant Sharma are also part of the cast. Elephants In The Fog marked the first time a Nepali film was selected at Cannes.