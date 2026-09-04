John Malkovich Fights Back Tears During 13-Minute Venice Standing Ovation For Wild Horse Nine, Film Generates Oscar Buzz

John Malkovich, left, director Martin McDonagh and Sam Rockwell pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

John Malkovich, left, director Martin McDonagh and Sam Rockwell pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)