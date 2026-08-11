India’s Oscar 2027 Entry To Be Announced Today As FFI Looks Beyond Homebound

India’s Oscar 2027 entry will be announced today by the Film Federation of India.
Homebound represented India last year and reached the Academy’s 15-film shortlist.
The 99th Academy Awards will take place in March 2027 in Los Angeles.
The announcement comes after the FFI (Film Federation of India) opened submissions for films seeking consideration as India’s official entry. Entries for the 2027 Oscars will remain open until September 30, with the selection process expected to consider films across languages and regions.
What happened with India’s Oscar 2026 entry?
Last year, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, was selected as India’s official entry. The social drama went on to reach the Academy’s top 15 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category, although it did not make the final five nominations.
At the time, filmmaker N Chandra, who chaired the selection committee, described the decision as a difficult one. He said the committee was not acting as judges but as coaches looking for films that had already made their mark.
Directed by Ghaywan, Homebound was inspired by Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article 'Taking Amrit Home.' The Hindi-language social drama follows two childhood friends from a village in north India who dream of securing police jobs in the hope of gaining the dignity and stability they have long been denied.
The film had already attracted international attention before its Oscar selection, having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and subsequently travelled to other major film events, including the Toronto International Film Festival. Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions, Homebound was also backed by a strong cast that included Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.
Homebound made the Oscars shortlist but missed the final nominations
The film ultimately failed to advance to the final Oscar nominations. It did, however, feature among the 15 films shortlisted by the Academy in the Best International Feature Film category, giving India a place in the final shortlist before the five nominees were announced.
Homebound explores friendship, aspiration, caste and religious identity against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film follows its protagonists as their hopes of joining the police force collide with social prejudice and the harsh realities of the pandemic.
With the Film Federation of India now preparing to select the country’s entry for the 99th Academy Awards, attention will turn to which Indian film can follow Homebound and make it further into the Oscars race.
The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.