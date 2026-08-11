A.R. Rahman's Son, Ameen, Assures He's Fine After Chennai Car Accident

A.R. Ameen ran into a car accident on Monday.
He was headed for the Chennai airport.
The singer has clarified that he's alright, having sustained minor injuries.
A day after singer-composer AR Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen had a car accident in Chennai, he has confirmed via social media that he's fine. He sustained minor injuries. The accident happened early Monday while he was on his way to the airport.
A.R. Ameen took to his Instagram stories and revealed that he was in the passenger seat. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend’s car when we got into a minor accident. By God’s grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for his grace and protection over all of us.”
A.R. Ameen Opens Up On Car Accident
His note of gratitude continued, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express.”
He added, “I also believe that my grandma’s, my dad’s, and GV Anna’s (Ameen’s cousin and music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar) prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me. Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”
Khatija Rahman On A.R. Ameen's Accident
A.R. Rahman's eldest sister, music composer-singer Khatija Rahman, also confirmed via social media that Ameen is well.
“Thank you so much for all your wishes, prayers, and concern. Ameen is safe and doing fine by God’s grace. I’d also like to clarify what actually happened, as there have been some inaccurate reports regarding the incident,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.
Khatija continued, “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision. By God’s grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.”
She added, “We kindly request that news reports verify the facts and, wherever possible, clarify the details with the family before reporting. Accurate and responsible reporting is especially important during situations like these, when incorrect information can cause unnecessary worry and distress.”