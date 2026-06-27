AR Ameen Interview | “Independent Music Landscape Has Evolved And Will Continue To Grow In Future”

A

My dad and I often jam on songs and come up with ideas and tunes. I wanted to have a platform to play those songs, with the freedom to do whatever I want and not be limited by what a label asks of me. That’s how it started.

We have already started exploring the space of tech and music as well. We don't want to be limited by any genre or anything, as we are working on different genres and different cultures, bringing together unique sounds.

Next song we have for Asha Bhosle ji. We have a tribute song for which we recently launched a teaser. A global music album is also in the works.