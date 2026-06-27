AR Ameen Interview | “Independent Music Landscape Has Evolved And Will Continue To Grow In Future”

AR Ameen wanted to have an independent music platform, with the freedom to do whatever he wants.
He said that independent music has evolved and will grow in the coming years.
He heaped praise on artistes like Jasleen Royal, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Anuv Jain and others for putting India on the global map and paving the way for upcoming indie musicians.
A decade ago, 12-year-old AR Ameen mesmerised audiences with his soulful rendition of “Maula Wa Salim” in Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), with his father, music maestro AR Rahman, as the composer. Following this, he made his Hindi playback debut with "Mard Maratha" from the film Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017). The young talent is all grown up now and forging his own path in independent music.
Ameen’s debut independent single was "Sago" in 2019. To dedicate himself fully to indie music, the 23-year-old, alongside his father, launched an independent record label–Rooh Records–in collaboration with Warner Music India, with “Bheegi Bheegi” being the first song.
Ameen intends to focus on independent releases, creating international projects on different genres and different cultures, bringing together unique sounds. Rooh Records–as an independent platform–gives him the freedom to release music outside the traditional studio system.
In this conversation with Garima Das for Outlook, AR Ameen opened up about Rooh Records, the independent music scene in India, best advice from his father and more.
Edited Excerpts:
How did your journey with music start?
Music has always been part of my life. I grew up in an environment of always being in a studio and seeing my dad work late nights, travelling a lot and watching different orchestras and concerts. After a while, I started performing in shows. The excitement and the adrenaline kept me going.
Tell us about Rooh Records and what plans and future collaborations we can expect?
My dad and I often jam on songs and come up with ideas and tunes. I wanted to have a platform to play those songs, with the freedom to do whatever I want and not be limited by what a label asks of me. That’s how it started.
We have already started exploring the space of tech and music as well. We don't want to be limited by any genre or anything, as we are working on different genres and different cultures, bringing together unique sounds.
Next song we have for Asha Bhosle ji. We have a tribute song for which we recently launched a teaser. A global music album is also in the works.
Instead of going full-fledged into films, you have started your own journey with independent music. Was it planned, or did it just happen accidentally?
When you get into movies, there's no end to it. That's why I've always wanted the freedom to create my own indie music, blending international projects with Hindi and Tamil tracks. I've received many offers, but right now, my primary focus remains on my independent music.
The popularity of Indian music has grown drastically in recent years. How do you envision its future on the global stage?
What I’ve been observing lately is that any song—it doesn't have to be limited to any genre. Anything can blow up. Take the example of Dhurandhar, that Arabic song became so viral. Tomorrow, I can even do a Tamil song, and it could also go to the top of the world charts. There’s no limit on any of that.
What are your views on the changing landscape of Indian indie music?
I believe being an indie musician is really about maintaining consistency. You can get your work out there by playing live shows and concerts. People are now listening to more indie music, which is a great thing.
Does being the son of AR Rahman come with baggage or any kind of pressure?
I don't feel any pressure. Having Rooh Records as an entity, I am forging my own unique path and I deeply believe in it.
Earlier, in an interview, your father said that, as you were too young, you didn’t have the compelling duty to sit and make music. Have you become more responsible with music now?
I am the kind of person who believes in staying active and productive. I can't just enjoy life without a purpose; working hard and achieving goals are what keep my mental health in check.
Walk me through the room where you and your father are. What kind of discussions do you both have?
When we are together, we always listen to new types of music and different orchestral music, new composers and artistes to refresh our minds.
What are the lessons he gives you on music?
He taught me not to follow what other people do and to find my own sweet spot. I don't think anyone else can be compared to him because he truly has a gift.
What are your views on the current trend of remix culture?
In Michael Jackson's movie, they kept the music authentic, and Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums are great.
Personally, I do not like or enjoy EDM (Electronic Dance Music) remixes.
What kind of music do you enjoy?
I listen to everything from Celtic, jazz, to baroque.
What do you have to say about the independent music scene in our country currently?
It's really good. People like Jasleen Royal, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Anuv Jain and others are doing really great work, putting India on the global map and paving the way for upcoming indie musicians as well, which is really nice. It has evolved and will continue to grow in the next few years.
Do you feel young artistes face challenges from established music labels?
There are a lot of challenges for musicians—whether they are young, new, or established. It’s a part and parcel of the job.