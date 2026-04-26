Vivek Chaudhary Interview On ‘I, Poppy’ | Why Documentary Filmmakers Are A Dying Breed In India

A

My family is from Rajasthan’s Barmer. My grandfather, uncles, aunts and a lot of cousins still live there. So, during every summer vacation in school, my parents would take us to the village, and I would see opium addiction and opium usage in my village and it is rampant in that area and a big part of our culture, weddings, death and birth ceremonies.

While growing up, I had lots of questions about Poppy and didn't know until much later in 2017. In 2016, I was there for a few days, and in the last days of March, the government was going to ban the sale and purchase of poppy husk. I realised that people, especially the very old people, just could not stop talking about opium. They were wondering about going to the illegal market and buying it. Then I thought that this was the time to dig more and try to understand it.

In 2017, I went for research. Honestly, in the beginning, I wanted to make it a kind of investigative project where I wanted to have a lot of stakeholders, like farmers, smugglers, opium addicts, patients who require morphine but don't get it because of all this leakage in the system, narcotics officials and police. I had this entire range of people and wanted to make a film to show everything about this system and how it is wrong. That was the original idea that germinated from the research I was doing in 2017.