System OTT Release Date Out: Sonakshi Sinha’s Legal Drama Gets Streaming Window

The System OTT release date has finally been announced, bringing Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika’s courtroom drama closer to audiences.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
System OTT Release
System OTT Release Date Out for Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • System OTT release date confirmed, film streams globally on May 22.

  • Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika lead a high-stakes courtroom drama.

  • System explores justice, privilege and power through layered legal narrative.

The System's OTT release date is finally out, bringing fresh attention to the upcoming courtroom drama led by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. The film, backed by Prime Video, promises a gripping look at how justice often plays out beyond the courtroom.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the project blends legal tension with social commentary, focusing on power, privilege and moral conflict.

System's OTT release date and streaming details

The makers have confirmed that System will stream exclusively on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries. The announcement was made on May 6, with the film positioned as a major global release for the platform.

While the official date has now been revealed, the film is expected to reach audiences later this month, building anticipation among viewers looking for a strong courtroom narrative.

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System story: A legal drama rooted in power and justice

At the centre of the story is Neha Rajvansh, a public prosecutor played by Sonakshi Sinha, who forms an unlikely partnership with Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika.

It has been described by the makers that the narrative explores a world where justice is shaped as much by influence as by truth, forcing its characters to confront uncomfortable realities.

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The film also features Ashutosh Gowariker along with a supporting cast that adds depth to the story’s layered conflicts.

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According to Prime Video India’s head of originals, it was stated that the film aims to explore ambition, ethics and justice through a compelling narrative, while the producers noted that the story brings together two strong women navigating contrasting worlds.

The film is set to premiere globally on May 22.

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