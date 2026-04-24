Spider Noir OTT Release Date: Nicolas Cage’s Gritty Series Gets A Dark Twist

Summary of this article
Set in the 1930s, the show blends noir storytelling with action and mystery, making it one to watch.
Nicolas Cage plays an ageing superhero turned private investigator in a 1930s setting.
Series blends noir storytelling with action, crime and psychological drama elements.
The Spider Noir's release date has finally been confirmed, bringing clarity for viewers who have been waiting to see Nicolas Cage step into a darker, more grounded superhero world. The live-action series has been generating steady curiosity ever since it was announced, largely due to its unique tone and period setting.
Unlike traditional superhero stories, Spider Noir leans into a noir aesthetic, placing its central character in a morally complex world shaped by crime, memory and unfinished business. The show promises a mix of action and psychological depth, set against a stylised version of 1930s New York.
Spider Noir OTT release date and where to watch
For those wondering when and where to watch Spider Noir, the series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to viewers with an active subscription on the platform.
Spider Noir's OTT release date is set for May 27, 2026, marking its digital debut after months of anticipation. The series is expected to attract both superhero fans and viewers who enjoy character-driven storytelling.
Spider Noir's plot and cast details
The story follows Ben Reilly, played by Nicolas Cage, an ageing private investigator who once lived a very different life as a superhero. Set during the Depression era, the narrative explores how his past begins to resurface, pulling him back into a world of crime and confrontation.
As the plot unfolds, Reilly is forced to face powerful figures, including mob boss Silvermane, portrayed by Brendan Gleeson, and Flint Marko, played by Jack Huston. The series builds around his attempt to reclaim a lost sense of purpose while navigating a city filled with danger and secrets
Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Spider Noir also features Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and others in key roles. The music has been composed by Michael Dean Parsons and Kris Bowers, adding to the show’s atmospheric tone.
With its blend of noir storytelling and superhero elements, Spider Noir stands out as a distinct addition to the genre. The countdown now leads to its release on May 27, 2026.