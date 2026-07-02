Alpha Box Office Prediction: Dhurandhar Effect Dampens Projections For Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer

The Dhurandhar effect

The aftermath of Dhurandhar has affected Alpha's pre-buzz. Audiences will now compare upcoming spy features against its high standards, suppressing the initial buzz for Alpha. Wankhede says, "Dhurandhar has given a reality check. It has been such a great spy film that everything will be compared with it. It has set the benchmark to a different level now. Alpha is a conventional film with an obvious plotline. The buzz may build after the film is released, and it might gain momentum due to word of mouth if it's extremely good. But right now, it isn't looking like a YRF film but a very regular, average one."