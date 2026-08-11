Actor Vikram’s Video Draws Forest Department Attention Over Animal’s Possession

Vikram's Lar Gibbon video sparks controversy over endangered animal possession in Chennai.
Forest officials will verify the gibbon’s origin and required legal documents.
Wildlife activist Shravan Krishnan warned celebrity posts could encourage illegal trafficking.
Renowned Tamil actor Vikram has landed in controversy after a video of him interacting with a lar gibbon went viral on social media. The one-minute clip, which has since been deleted, showed the gibbon running around a private property before sitting on the actor's lap and playing with his hair. Vikram was seen smiling as he filmed the interaction.
Forest Department to probe lar gibbon possession
The video has raised questions over how the animal reached Chennai and whether the required permissions and documents support its possession. According to The News Minute, the lar gibbon, scientifically known as Hylobates lar, is listed under Appendix I of CITES. It is also reportedly classified as a Schedule IV animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.
Chennai wildlife warden Kulal Yogesh Vilas told The Times of India that a forest ranger would be sent to the location. The animal’s source, how it was procured and whether the possessor has the necessary documents are expected to be verified.
Vikram lar gibbon video draws wildlife concerns
The clip was reportedly filmed at the actor’s relatives’ residence in Injambakkam, south Chennai. The gibbon is believed to be around two to three years old.
Wildlife activist and Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife member Shravan Krishnan described the incident as unfortunate. It was suggested by him that the juvenile gibbon may have been trafficked from Southeast Asia, where its parents could have been killed before the animal was smuggled.
He also warned that celebrity posts showing exotic animals as cute or desirable could encourage illegal wildlife trafficking. According to Krishnan, gibbons belong in rainforests with tall trees and large spaces rather than private homes or farmhouses.
Vikram has not yet commented on the controversy. The actor, a National Film Award winner, was most recently seen in Veera Dheera Sooran (2025).