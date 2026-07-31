Kiara Advani Defends Toxic Role Amid Social Media Backlash: 'Mesmerised By How Well Fleshed Out The Character Was'

Kiara Advani described her character Nadia in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as the most creatively fulfilling role of her career.
The film faced severe social media trolling and a formal complaint to the CBFC by the Karnataka State Women's Commission over the representation of women.
Advani detailed her extensive preparation for the role, focusing on the psychological depth, emotional range, and physical embodiment of Nadia.
Actor Kiara Advani described her role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as the most creatively fulfilling part of her career. Her comments come following social media trolling against the Yash-starrer gangster drama for objectifying female characters and focusing more on its male lead. Toxic's second teaser, titled Ladies and Ladies, was released on July 1 to introduce the female cast, which instead reignited public debate around the film's representation of women.
In an interview with Femina, Advani offered a contrasting perspective to the backlash, detailing a deep emotional connection to her character and a positive working environment with her female co-stars.
Kiara Advani on why she chose to be part of Toxic
Advani credited director Geetu Mohandas's vision for drawing her to the project. "When I finally heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was," she said.
Playing Nadia required an extraordinary emotional range, demanding a transition "From strength to vulnerability, madness to derangement, sensitivity to detachment". She said the part provided "all the meat an actor longs for".
The opportunity aligned with her professional growth. The 35-year-old said she felt "confident enough to take on such a character".
On preparing for her character
Advani spent significant time asking questions about Nadia's emotional world, relationships, fears and motivations.
This psychological groundwork preceded the physical embodiment of the role. The physical preparation included "Body language, texture of their voice, costume, and how they occupy space". "The audience sees the final performance, but the work happens quietly long before the shoot," she added.
"It was all about building a character and discovering her from the inside out," she said, adding that she fell in love with the preparation. "Every role I’ve played until now has a little bit of me, and from each character I’ve taken a little something into my own life."
In January 2026, the Karnataka State Women's Commission wrote to the CBFC. The intervention followed a formal complaint by Aam Aadmi Party state secretary Usha Mohan.
Mohan described the controversial teaser scenes as "extremely harmful to the social well-being of women and children".
Despite the criticism, Advani praised the on-set dynamics. She called the experience of working alongside co-stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth "incredibly refreshing".
"Every woman brought her own energy and individuality to the film," she said and added, "audiences will enjoy seeing such distinct female characters share the same cinematic universe".
"There were days on set when you could genuinely feel that everyone was pushing boundaries to create something unique. Those are the moments that remind you of why you fell in love with cinema in the first place," she said further.
Toxic will hit the screens on August 26, 2026.