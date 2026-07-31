Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan-Led Romantic Comedy

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has made its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.
Directed by David Dhawan, the rom-com starred Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.
Here are the OTT release details of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release: Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde has made its OTT debut almost two months after its theatrical release.
It is packed with humour, romance, confusion and chaos, making it a perfect family entertainer.
When and where to watch Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai online
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has started streaming on Zee5 on July 31. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their homes.
What is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai about?
The story follows Jass (Varun Dhawan) who wants to get a fresh start. His marriage with Bani (Mrunal Thakur) is ending. He moves to England, and then he finds love again in form of Preet (Pooja Hegde). Th plot twist comes when both women are pregnant.
Jass desperately tries to stop his two worlds from colliding, triggering an escalating comedy of lies, chaos, misunderstandings and bad decisions. Every time there is an attempt to fix the situation, it gets worse. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a total David Dhawan-style film packed with comedy of errors, misunderstandings and larger-than-life characters.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast
Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar and others round out the cast.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office
The film reportedly finished its lifetime theatrical run with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 71.25 crore to Rs 73.81 crore.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai read: "David Dhawan is determined to dole his tone-deaf humour in spades. What might have been bearable in the ‘90s sticks out as a sore thumb in endless iterations of stupidity now. He desperately wants to position his lead as a righteous, innocent guy who only gets sucked into troublesome situations."