Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026: Flex X Cop 2, Our Sticky Love And More Await

Which K-Drama Should You Watch First?

If crime dramas are your favourite, Flex X Cop Season 2 and Mousetrap should be at the top of your list. Romance fans have Our Sticky Love, while Four Hands, Two Sonatas promises a mix of music, friendship and rivalry. With several high-profile stars returning this month, August is shaping up to be one of the strongest months for K-Drama fans in 2026.