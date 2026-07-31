Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026: Flex X Cop 2, Our Sticky Love And More Await

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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From Ahn Bo-hyun's return in Flex X Cop Season 2 to Song Kang's musical drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas, here's what deserves a place on your watchlist.

Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Five upcoming K-Dramas bring romance, mystery and action throughout August.

  • Flex X Cop Season 2 and Our Sticky Love lead this month's biggest premieres.

  • Song Kang returns with Four Hands, Two Sonatas after his long-awaited com

The upcoming K-Dramas in August 2026 are packed with familiar faces and fresh stories. This month brings together billionaire detectives, fake relationships, psychological thrillers and musical rivalries, with stars like Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Hae-in and Song Kang returning to the small screen. Whether you're in the mood for romance or edge-of-your-seat suspense, August's line-up has something worth waiting for.

Upcoming K-Dramas to Watch in August 2026:

1. Flex X Cop Season 2

Where to Watch : Disney+ (JioHotstar)

Release Date: August 7

Ahn Bo-hyun returns as wealthy detective Jin I-su, who once again uses his fortune and unconventional methods to crack impossible cases. This season introduces a new team leader who has little patience for his antics, while a serial killer raises the stakes for everyone involved.

2. Our Sticky Love

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 7

Jung Hae-in stars as a former boxer who tells an amnesiac prosecutor that he's her boyfriend in order to protect her from dangerous enemies. What begins as a lie gradually develops into a heartfelt romance filled with humour and emotional moments.

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3. New Recruit Season 4

  • Where to Watch: Viki (expected)

  • Release Date: August 24

The military comedy returns with Park Min-seok adjusting to life as a corporal while navigating fresh conflicts inside the barracks. New recruits, shifting power dynamics and strict leadership promise another entertaining season.

4. Mousetrap

  • Where to Watch: Netflix

  • Release Date: August 29

Song Kang makes his long-awaited comeback in this coming-of-age musical drama. Set in an elite arts school, the series follows two gifted pianists whose fierce rivalry slowly transforms into mutual respect as they chase the same dream.

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Which K-Drama Should You Watch First?

If crime dramas are your favourite, Flex X Cop Season 2 and Mousetrap should be at the top of your list. Romance fans have Our Sticky Love, while Four Hands, Two Sonatas promises a mix of music, friendship and rivalry. With several high-profile stars returning this month, August is shaping up to be one of the strongest months for K-Drama fans in 2026.

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