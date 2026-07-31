Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026: Flex X Cop 2, Our Sticky Love And More Await

Five upcoming K-Dramas bring romance, mystery and action throughout August.
Flex X Cop Season 2 and Our Sticky Love lead this month's biggest premieres.
Song Kang returns with Four Hands, Two Sonatas after his long-awaited com
The upcoming K-Dramas in August 2026 are packed with familiar faces and fresh stories. This month brings together billionaire detectives, fake relationships, psychological thrillers and musical rivalries, with stars like Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Hae-in and Song Kang returning to the small screen. Whether you're in the mood for romance or edge-of-your-seat suspense, August's line-up has something worth waiting for.
Upcoming K-Dramas to Watch in August 2026:
1. Flex X Cop Season 2
Where to Watch : Disney+ (JioHotstar)
Release Date: August 7
Ahn Bo-hyun returns as wealthy detective Jin I-su, who once again uses his fortune and unconventional methods to crack impossible cases. This season introduces a new team leader who has little patience for his antics, while a serial killer raises the stakes for everyone involved.
2. Our Sticky Love
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7
Jung Hae-in stars as a former boxer who tells an amnesiac prosecutor that he's her boyfriend in order to protect her from dangerous enemies. What begins as a lie gradually develops into a heartfelt romance filled with humour and emotional moments.
3. New Recruit Season 4
Where to Watch: Viki (expected)
Release Date: August 24
The military comedy returns with Park Min-seok adjusting to life as a corporal while navigating fresh conflicts inside the barracks. New recruits, shifting power dynamics and strict leadership promise another entertaining season.
4. Mousetrap
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 29
Song Kang makes his long-awaited comeback in this coming-of-age musical drama. Set in an elite arts school, the series follows two gifted pianists whose fierce rivalry slowly transforms into mutual respect as they chase the same dream.
Which K-Drama Should You Watch First?
If crime dramas are your favourite, Flex X Cop Season 2 and Mousetrap should be at the top of your list. Romance fans have Our Sticky Love, while Four Hands, Two Sonatas promises a mix of music, friendship and rivalry. With several high-profile stars returning this month, August is shaping up to be one of the strongest months for K-Drama fans in 2026.