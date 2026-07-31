CORTIS' MOTION Featuring Juicy J Reimagines Memphis Hip-Hop In Surprise Global Release

Why MOTION matters for CORTIS' global ambitionsCORTIS teamed with Juicy J after years of pre-debut creative collaboration.
MOTION reimagines 1990s Memphis hip-hop while expanding CORTIS' musical identity globally.
Release follows over 3 million EP sales and 100 million Spotify streams.
CORTIS have expanded their musical ambitions with the surprise release of MOTION (feat. Juicy J), an unexpected collaboration with the Grammy-winning rapper widely regarded as one of Memphis hip-hop's most influential figures. The digital single marks another milestone for the rising K-pop group as they continue strengthening their global presence following the success of their latest releases and growing international fanbase.
CORTIS and Juicy J collaboration was years in the making
According to BigHit Music, MOTION reinterprets the signature Memphis sound that helped shape Southern hip-hop during the 1990s, combining repetitive beats, an infectious hook and CORTIS' distinctive rap delivery. The agency said the track reflects the group's desire to expand its own musical identity while paying tribute to one of hip-hop's most influential styles.
The collaboration was not created overnight. CORTIS revealed that their relationship with Juicy J had begun even before the group's debut through songwriting sessions, gradually developing into a partnership built on mutual respect and trust. It was stated by the members that working together had been "a process of understanding and respecting each other's music over a long period and building deep trust," adding that the song had been created while maintaining a relationship that had continued since before their debut.
Why MOTION matters for CORTIS' global ambitions
The new release also highlights CORTIS' creative involvement, with members participating in both the writing and composition of the track. BigHit Music said the project reflected the spirit of the group's Young Creative Crew (YCC), which places strong emphasis on artistic participation and respect for hip-hop's roots.
The release arrives at a significant moment for the group. Their second EP GreenGreen recently surpassed three million copies in sales, while title track RedRed crossed 100 million Spotify streams, cementing CORTIS as one of K-pop's fastest-rising acts.
Fans will not have to wait long to hear the song live. MOTION (feat. Juicy J) was released on July 31, just ahead of CORTIS' North American activities, including their Lollapalooza appearance and upcoming tour dates.