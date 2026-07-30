Grammy CEO 'Saddened' By BTS’ Decision To Boycott Awards Over New Asian Pop Category

BTS members announced they will not submit their music for the upcoming Grammy Awards to protest regional and language divisions.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr expressed sadness over the decision, asserting the new category celebrates Asian pop diversity.
The group's latest album ARIRANG is ineligible for the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category due to its predominantly English lyrics.
Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has responded to BTS’ decision not to submit their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, following the introduction of an Asian Pop category.
Harvey Mason Jr. on BTS Grammy boycott
In a statement shared by the Recording Academy on Instagram, Harvey said he was "saddened" by the group's decision and that success in the Asian category did not rule out wins for other headline awards.
"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia," he said. "The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists."
Rules exclude Arirang
BTS' latest album, ARIRANG, named after a South Korean folk song, explores Korean identity following their military service. The project features mostly English lyrics.
This makes the album ineligible for the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, announced last month. The rules require entries to make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.
The Recording Academy stated the new category honours "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop".
Critics argue the new category boxes Asian artists into a separate category rather than recognising them alongside global peers.
Hankuk University of Foreign Studies professor and BTS fan Lee Ji-young said "by any objective measure, it is the Grammys that need BTS, not the other way around", AFP reported.
Lee said that the band turning its back on the academy first indicates the Grammys' traditional authority as "gatekeeper, the one extending the invitation," is "beginning to erode".
BTS skips the 2027 Grammys
Global K-pop sensation BTS have decided not to submit their music for next year's Grammy Awards. They shared a statement via Instagram stories.
The statement read: "We’ve decided not to submit our work for this year’s Grammy Awards. We hope music will be recognized and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. Thank you, as always, to ARMY and everyone who supports us."