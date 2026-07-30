Kashmir’s First International Film Festival Draws 875 Entries From 50 Countries Ahead Of Debut

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The inaugural event aims to position Jammu and Kashmir as a major destination for cinema, cultural exchange and creative collaboration while showcasing diverse storytelling from across the world.

International Film Festival
Kashmir’s First International Film Festival Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir has attracted 875 entries from nearly 50 countries.

  • Four-day festival features screenings, masterclasses, panels and cultural showcases for global filmmakers.

  • September 7-10 event strengthens Kashmir's ambition to become an international cinema destination.

The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir has received an encouraging global response even before its inaugural edition, with 875 film submissions from nearly 50 countries. Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the festival is expected to strengthen the Union Territory's position as an emerging destination for international cinema and filmmaking.

Kashmir International Film Festival draws global participation

According to officials, the diversity of entries reflects growing international interest in the government's flagship cinematic initiative. It was stated that submissions from nearly 50 countries would bring together a wide range of storytelling traditions, artistic perspectives and filmmaking styles.

The submission window remains open until July 30, giving filmmakers one final opportunity to enter the festival.

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Festival to promote cinema, culture and collaboration

The four-day event will feature film screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions, interactive sessions and cultural showcases, creating opportunities for filmmakers, students, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts to exchange ideas and build collaborations.

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Officials said the festival has been designed to establish Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant destination for cinema, creativity and cultural dialogue while highlighting the region's scenic beauty, cultural heritage and creative potential before a global audience. It was further stated that the initiative would promote artistic excellence, encourage appreciation of different film cultures and strengthen friendship and cooperation through cinema.

The festival was officially launched during a curtain-raiser ceremony on July 17 by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who invited filmmakers, producers, artists and cinema lovers from around the world to participate.

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The inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from September 7 to 10. Officials believe the event marks another major step in the government's efforts to promote film tourism, following the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council, which offers filmmakers a single-window online clearance system and incentives for domestic and international productions.

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