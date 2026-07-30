Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 255 Crore Mark Worldwide In First Week

Jana Nayagan crossed Rs 255 crore worldwide within its first week of release.
The film serves as the final cinematic outing for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay before his full-time political transition.
Domestically, the political action drama earned almost Rs 150 crore in seven days.
Jana Nayagan box office: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final cinema outing, Jana Nayagan (Hindi: Jan Neta), completed its first week in theatres on Wednesday (Day 7). It has crossed the Rs 255 crore mark globally. The film marks the actor's intended transition to a full-time political career.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 7
In the domestic market, the political action drama collected an estimated Rs 6.10 crore nett on Day 7, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This recent addition brings the film's total India nett earnings to Rs 149.50 crore. Jana Nayagan's total domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 174.63 crore.
Jana Nayagan daily collection breakdown
The film's domestic performance reflects a standard weekday drop after a robust debut weekend. Wednesday's earnings dropped from the Rs 8 crore nett collected on Day 6. On the seventh day, the Tamil version led the collections by contributing Rs 4.60 crore. Hindi screenings generated Rs 1 crore, and Telugu shows gathered Rs 50 lakh.
Here's the day-wise India nett collections:
Day 1: Rs 42.70 crore
Day 2: Rs 21.15 crore
Day 3: Rs 28.80 crore
Day 4: Rs 32 crore
Day 5: Rs 10.65 crore
Day 6: Rs 8 crore
Day 7: Rs 6.10 crore
Jana Nayagan is currently running across 10,359 shows nationwide. The film registered an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 20.75 per cent on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 16.62 per cent occupancy, increasing to 19.23 per cent in the afternoon. Evening screenings peaked at 24.38 per cent, before adjusting to 22.77 per cent during night shows.
Venkat K Narayana have backed the film under the KVN Productions banner. Directed by H Vinoth, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani.
The film was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, but got delayed due to a certification battle with the CBFC.