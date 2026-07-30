Bihar: BJP Alleges Jan Suraaj Workers Attempting to Cast Fraudulent Votes in Bankipur Bypoll

The BJP on Thursday alleged that Jan Suraaj Party workers were "attempting to cast fraudulent votes" in the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar where voting was underway, and urged the Election Commission to strengthen verification of electors.
BJP state general secretary Nitin Abhishek wrote a letter to the returning officer of the assembly, claiming that such practices undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.
"It has come to our notice that representatives and workers associated with the Jan Suraaj Party are attempting to compromise the integrity of the polling process by attempting to cast fraudulent/fake votes in the Bankipur bypoll," the BJP said in the letter.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who is making an electoral debut in the by-election, countered the allegation by claiming that the BJP has done "something constructive for the first time by urging the Election Commission to conduct strict scrutiny of EPIC cards to curb fake voting".
Kishor, a former poll strategist, emerged as a principal challenger to the BJP, which has never lost the Bankipur seat since 1995 when it was known as Patna West.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha, had won the assembly segment for the fifth consecutive time in November last year, defeating nearest rival Rekha Gupta, the RJD candidate fielded by her party again this time, by over 50,000 votes.
The BJP fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.
"To prevent any electoral malpractice and safeguard the voting process, we strongly request the Election Commission and polling officials to strictly enforce verification protocols," Abhishek said.
He demanded that every voter must be mandated to present their original electoral photo identity (EPIC) card and their identities be meticulously matched against the official voters' list before being allowed to exercise their franchise.
Kishor said, “For the first time, BJP has done something constructive by urging strict scrutiny of EPIC cards to curb fake voting. We welcome this move. Our victory in the Bankipur bypoll is 200 per cent certain." Around 11.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am on Thursday in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar.
According to a statement issued by Patna district administration, eight super zonal magistrates, 16 zonal magistrates and 42 sector magistrates have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting.
Additional forces are stationed in sensitive areas, and officials have been directed to verify suspicious voter identity cards by scanning QR codes through the Election Commission app and register FIRs in cases of fake IDs, it added.
Supporters of the BJP and Jan Suraaj were seen engaging in altercations in at least three booths, and the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.