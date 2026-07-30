Bihar Bypoll: 11.5 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 am in Bankipur Assembly Seat

The SP denied the allegations, saying, “Everyone has the right to vote. No one is being obstructed. We are making a continuous appeal that everyone should come and vote but not form groups because that violates election protocols.” According to a statement issued by the Patna SSP office, several individuals were taken into preventive custody because they, being non-resident campaigners of Bankipur, had not left the constituency, as mandated under ECI’s directives.