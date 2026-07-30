Heavy Rain Pushes Ganga Close to Warning Mark in Haridwar; Flood Outposts on Alert

Persistent heavy rainfall in both the hilly and plain regions of Uttarakhand has caused the Ganga River to flow close to the warning level here, creating a flood risk in riverside areas, officials said on Thursday.
The officials said that if the rain continues, the water level could rise sharply, potentially causing floods in low-lying areas of Haridwar and riverside regions of Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department and the Haridwar district administration are monitoring the Ganga's water level, and flood posts established along the riverbanks have been put on alert.
UP Irrigation Department (Headworks) SDO Bharat Bhushan stated that the Ganga's water level in Haridwar was measured at 292.55 metres in the afternoon -- just 45 centimetres below the warning level of 293 metres.
The danger mark is 294 metres.
He added that the river is currently carrying 144,000 cusecs of water.
Torrential rain since Thursday morning has also led to waterlogging in various parts of Haridwar, severely disrupting traffic and movement.
The accumulation of water in key areas, residential colonies, and markets has compounded difficulties for the public.
The situation is particularly dire at Ranipur Mor -- one of the city's busiest and most prominent areas -- where heavy rain has transformed the entire locality into a river-like expanse.
Large showrooms and corporate offices are also located in this area. Additionally, waterlogging was observed in various places across Kankhal, Jwalapur, Bhimgoda, Nai Basti, and other localities.