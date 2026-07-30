Odisha On High Alert as Flood Situation Remains Grim, Mahanadi Water Levels Continue to Rise

Odisha remained on high alert on Thursday as the flood situation continued to be grim in four northern districts, while rising water levels in the Mahanadi triggered fears of a "medium" flood in the river’s downstream areas, officials said.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that although water levels in some rivers in north Odisha were receding, they continued to flow above the danger mark and fresh areas were inundated overnight.
"The administration is on high alert and leave of all officials in the flood-affected districts has been cancelled," he said.
Floods triggered by incessant rain under the influence of a deep depression inundated several villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.
In view of the IMD’s rainfall forecast and the flood situation, authorities ordered the closure of schools and anganwadi centres in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.
Rescue operations were intensified, and more than 1.65 lakh people were evacuated to safer places, officials said. So far, over six lakh people have been affected due to the floods.
Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar said the flood situation worsened after two breaches developed in the embankment of the Kani river, a tributary of the Baitarani, near Patana under Dasarathapur block on Wednesday night.
The breaches marooned several villages and inundated fresh areas, severely affecting people in three blocks, officials said.
Meanwhile, swelling water level in the Mahanadi emerged as a major concern, prompting authorities to alert districts along the river basin following heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
"The situation has intensified as floodwaters from the Tel, Ib and Jira rivers are adding to the Mahanadi’s flow, leading to a further rise in the water level," an official said.
The water level at the Hirakud Dam stood at 620 feet against its full reservoir level of 630 feet.
The reservoir was receiving an inflow of 3,31,063 cusecs, while 64,109 cusecs were being released downstream through two gates.
Officials said additional gates may have to be opened if the water level continues to rise.
Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout said around eight lakh cusecs of water was flowing through Mundali near Cuttack at 6 am on Thursday, and the discharge could rise to nine lakh cusecs by evening, resulting in a medium flood in the Mahanadi system.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is in Delhi, said in a social media post on Wednesday night that he had directed all district collectors to remain on high alert and ensure timely assistance to all affected people.
"I appeal all not to panic over the flood situation. Safety and security of citizens is the priority of the state government," the chief minister said.
Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Director Manorama Mohanty said rainfall intensity was likely to decrease across the state on Thursday, though light rain accompanied by thunderstorms was expected in several districts.