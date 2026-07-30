TN Govt To Launch Safety Mechanism For Factories Says Minister Keerthana

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana has announced that the state government will soon launch a dedicated special safety scheme aimed at preventing industrial accidents and chemical leaks across factories.
The minister's statement came against the backdrop of an ammonia gas leak that occurred on June 21, 2026, at a private seafood exports plant in Tiruvallur district near Chennai resulting in 18 deaths and injuring several persons.
Addressing a public gathering here on late Wednesday, the minister highlighted the administration's primary focus areas.
"Our government is driven by four key priorities -- agriculture, industry, environment, and employment generation --," she said, emphasising that protecting lives and prioritising public safety remain non-negotiable.
Referring to recent hazardous events such as industrial ammonia gas leaks, the minister stated that active measures are underway to put a robust preventive framework in place.
"We are developing a robust system to ensure zero accidents in industrial units. Human life is our top priority. A special scheme to enforce stringent workplace safety measures will be announced in a few days," she added.
Assuring the public of accountable governance, the minister said that government welfare initiatives and safety directives will not merely remain on paper or in official statements, but will directly benefit the people at the ground level.