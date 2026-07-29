Agitation Intensifies in K'taka Over Cauvery Water Sharing with Tamil Nadu

Calling the CWRC's direction "an unscientific order", Govindu said, "It has been nearly two months since the monsoon season began, yet not a single drop of water has flowed into the KRS dam. Today, people are struggling even for drinking water. There is no water for livestock or agriculture." Questioning the order, he said, "directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water every day for 15 days amounts to about 4.5 TMC of water. Where are we supposed to bring this water from." He added that it was simply not possible for releasing even a drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. "We stand with the farmers of Mandya. I appeal to all Kannadigas across Karnataka to condemn this unscientific order." KRV president Shivarame Gowda alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly been treated unfairly in the Cauvery dispute.