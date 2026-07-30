Shashi Tharoor Defends Manmohan Singh After SC Exoneration

Summary of this article

The Supreme Court quashed a 2015 trial court order summoning former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Talabira-II coal block allocation case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana cleared Singh after reviewing CBI closure reports.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the late leader, calling him the cleanest man in Indian politics who did not need an integrity certificate.The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2015 trial order to formally exonerate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case. The decision brings posthumous legal vindication to Singh, who died in December 2024.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2015 trial order to formally exonerate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case. The decision brings posthumous legal vindication to Singh, who died in December 2024.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted sharply to the exoneration.

The late leader was the "cleanest man in Indian politics", Tharoor wrote on X after the judgment. The former prime minister did not require a certificate of integrity from the apex court, and those who tried to frame him should feel ashamed, Tharoor added.

"Irony just died again. The cleanest man in Indian politics did not need an SC certificate of his integrity. Instead, it is those who sought to implicate him in these charges who ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves," Tharoor said.