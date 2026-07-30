Shashi Tharoor Defends Manmohan Singh After SC Exoneration

The Supreme Court quashed a 2015 trial court order summoning former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Talabira-II coal block allocation case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana cleared Singh after reviewing CBI closure reports.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the late leader, calling him the cleanest man in Indian politics who did not need an integrity certificate.The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2015 trial order to formally exonerate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case. The decision brings posthumous legal vindication to Singh, who died in December 2024.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2015 trial order to formally exonerate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal block allocation case. The decision brings posthumous legal vindication to Singh, who died in December 2024.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted sharply to the exoneration.
The late leader was the "cleanest man in Indian politics", Tharoor wrote on X after the judgment. The former prime minister did not require a certificate of integrity from the apex court, and those who tried to frame him should feel ashamed, Tharoor added.
"Irony just died again. The cleanest man in Indian politics did not need an SC certificate of his integrity. Instead, it is those who sought to implicate him in these charges who ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves," Tharoor said.
Supreme Court Quashes Summons
Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana cancelled the 2015 ruling targeting Singh and five others. The judges examined two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) closure reports, which found no proof of wrongdoing against the former prime minister.
"Due to the unfortunate demise of the appellant, this appeal could be disposed of as infructuous. But with a view to consider the aspect of the learned special judge taking cognizance and summoning the appellant, we have gone through both closure reports filed by the CBI," the court order stated.
Origins Of Coal Controversy
The controversy began in 2005 when the government allocated Odisha's Talabira-II coal block to Hindalco Industries. Singh personally oversaw the coal ministry at the time.
Despite two CBI closure reports, in March 2015, special judge Bharat Parashar rejected the reports and summoned Singh, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, former coal secretary P C Parakh, Hindalco Industries, Shubhendu Amitabh and D Bhattacharya. Singh challenged the summons in the Supreme Court, arguing there was an error despite the CBI stating there was no evidence of wrongdoing.