J-K Police Attaches Properties of 5 LeT Terrorists Operating from Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the immovable properties of five alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror handlers in Reasi as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case, officials said.
The accused exfiltrated to Pakistan several years ago to receive training in handling arms and ammunition, they said.
"They are now working for Lashkar in Pakistan and supplying arms, ammunition and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official said.
The action was taken during the investigation of a case registered at Mahore police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in 2024, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Enemy Agents Ordinance (E&IMCO), they said.
The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by Mahore Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parul Bhardwaj in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and local witnesses, they said.
The attached properties include seven kanals of land belonging to Alaf Din, 10 kanals and 11 marlas owned by Ghulam Mohammad alias Gamma, 17 marlas belonging to Mohammad Asraf, seven kanals and three marlas owned by Shabir Ahmad, and eight kanals and one marla belonging to Bahar Din, the officials said.
The investigation also found that the attached properties were liable to be alienated, with the proceeds allegedly intended to finance and sustain terrorist activities, the officials said.
Following approval from the Police Headquarters, the properties were attached under the provisions of the UAPA to prevent their alleged misuse for terror financing, they added.
The police said the action was aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism and denying terror operatives resources used to sustain their activities.
They said the department remains committed to combating terrorism through legal action and ensuring peace and security in the region.