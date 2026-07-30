2 Women Arrested for 'Transporting' Explosives, One Militant Held in Manipur

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Security forces arrested two women in Manipur's Imphal East district for their alleged involvement in the sale of arms and explosives

2 Women Arrested for Transporting Explosives, One Militant Held in Manipur
2 Women Arrested for 'Transporting' Explosives, One Militant Held in Manipur Photo: Getty

 Security forces arrested two women in Manipur's Imphal East district for their alleged involvement in the sale of arms and explosives, police said on Thursday.

A woman cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was also apprehended from Khurai Heikhrumakhong area under the Porompat Police Station limits in the district on Wednesday, a police statement said.

Two women were arrested from Shanta Bazar under the Andro Police Station on the same day, it said.

They were accused of being involved in the "illegal procurement, transportation and sale of arms and explosives", the statement said.

A hand grenade the two had allegedly brought to Shanta Bazar to sell to a prospective buyer was seized from their possession, an officer said.

Security forces also arrested a member of a youth organisation from his residence at Leimapokpam in Bishnupur district for allegedly extorting money from people, the police said.

Three receipt books and documents containing the details of employees of the health department were seized from his possession, the statement added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable localities across all districts of Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

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