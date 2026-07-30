Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations In BBC Documentary

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Jared Leto has strongly denied allegations of criminal sexual conduct made by four women in a new BBC documentary, calling the claims absolutely false.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto denies sexual misconduct claims in BBC documentary Photo: Instagram/Jared Leto
Summary of this article

  • Jared Leto has strongly denied allegations of criminal sexual conduct made by four women in a new BBC documentary.

  • The alleged incidents took place between 2002 and 2016, when the accusers were teenagers and Leto was in his 30s and 40s.

  • The documentary, titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, features accounts from ten women alleging inappropriate behaviour.

Actor and singer Jared Leto has denied sexual misconduct allegations made by ten women in a new BBC documentary.

The reported offences allegedly took place between 2002 and 2016. The women were teenagers at the time, while Leto was in his 30s and 40s. The actor is now 54.

Jared Leto denies assault allegations

According to The Guardian, following the documentary's release, a spokesperson issued a statement on Leto's behalf that read: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

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Jared Leto Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Ten Women In BBC Documentary

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Details of Jared Leto sexual misconduct allegations

One woman claimed Leto assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17.

A second woman alleged the Oscar winner threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. She also claimed she was left unexpectedly alone with him in a hotel room.

A third woman accused the actor of statutory rape in California when she was 17. She claimed that Leto “shrugged off” a conversation, saying that the state's age of consent is 18.

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A fourth woman claimed that Leto repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her at age 16 and also suggested they should have sex. She was later sent a non-disclosure agreement to prevent her from discussing their relationship. She refused to sign the document, which the BBC reported it had reviewed.

About the BBC documentary

The BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, released on Wednesday, features 10 women alleging sexually inappropriate behaviour by the actor. Nine of the women are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.

The BBC reported it corroborated several accounts through friends and family who knew of the encounters at the time. The broadcaster also reviewed pictures and messages supporting the women's claims.

The film also has accounts from two individuals who earlier worked with Leto's music band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. His former staff members claimed staff felt uncomfortable about Leto's conduct, alleging the actor sometimes invited teenage girls backstage to his dressing room and to the house where he was recording.

Leto did not respond to the allegations before the film's release, the BBC reported.

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Leto's history of accusations

Leto has faced similar claims previously. Last year, American DJ Allie Teilz alleged on social media that Leto assaulted her when she was 17.

In a separate report in Air Mail, nine other women made allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Leto denied all those accusations at the time.

Leto started his acting career in the 1990s. He appeared in films like Fight Club, The Thin Red Line and Girl, Interrupted. He later won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club.

Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049 and Masters of the Universe are his other notable works.

Leto formed the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars in 1998.

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