Pratik Shah Apologises After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Admits ‘Serious Mistakes’ And Year Of Therapy

Pratik Shah apologised after over 20 women allegedly accused him of misconduct.
Homebound cinematographer revealed one year of therapy and rehabilitation following the controversy.
Dharma Productions earlier confirmed no POSH complaints during Shah's limited freelance engagement.
Pratik Shah has publicly addressed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him last year, issuing an apology in which he accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret over the hurt he caused. The cinematographer, known for his work on Homebound, Jubilee and CTRL, said he has spent the past year in therapy and rehabilitation while reflecting on his mistakes and working towards personal change.
Pratik Shah says he is ‘deeply remorseful’
In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shah said the collapse of his reputation and relationships was a direct consequence of his own decisions. It was stated that he was "deeply remorseful" for the pain caused in both his professional interactions and personal relationships. He added that debating individual allegations would not change the reality of the mistakes he had made.
Shah also admitted that his growing success had clouded his judgement. It was acknowledged that he had acted out of insecurity and a desire for validation, while failing to recognise the influence and privilege he held. He said the past year had been dedicated to therapy, rehabilitation and understanding the impact of his behaviour.
What were the allegations against Pratik Shah?
The controversy began after filmmaker Abhinav Singh accused Shah of being manipulative and emotionally abusive, while claiming that more than 20 women had shared accounts of inappropriate behaviour. The allegations gained wider attention after members of the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective also raised concerns following a complaint from a junior cinematographer.
The fallout extended to Shah's professional commitments. He was dropped from the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic starring Rajkummar Rao, while his absence from promotional material for Homebound also drew attention. At the time, Dharma Productions clarified that Shah had worked only as a freelancer on the film and stated that no complaints had been received against him through its POSH Internal Committee during his engagement.
Shah's statement marks his first public response since the allegations surfaced over a year ago. While he has apologised and accepted responsibility for his conduct, the allegations significantly affected both his career and reputation across the industry.