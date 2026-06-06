AICWA Condemns Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Urges Maharashtra CM To Take Strict Action

AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has condemned Shilpa Shinde's fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.
The association said that the false allegations is a matter of "concern" for the entire Bollywood and television industry.
It has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action.
Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role as Angoori bhabi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has landed in trouble after she made a shocking revelation of filing a "false" sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Sanjay R. Kohli, back in 2017 to get rid of "contractual disputes." She has been facing criticism not only from industry colleagues but also from netizens and NGOs.
AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) is the latest to condemn Shilpa's fake sexual harassment case. The film body has issued a statement calling out her actions and urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action.
AICWA condemns Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment allegations
Shilpa Shinde's false accusation row has turned murkier as AICWA has demanded a fair investigation and strict action.
On Friday, AICWA took to Instagram and issued the statement that read, "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."
The film body also stated that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, "it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice."
"Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed," it added.
The association also said that several women in the film and television industry have faced harassment and exploitation, and they deserve support, respect and justice. The false claim of one person should not discredit or dismiss the testimonies of the real victims.
AICWA, urging the Maharashtra CM, asked him to intervene and take strict action in accordance with the law. "Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice. Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately," it stated.
What Shilpa Shinde said about the false claim
During a recent podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa confessed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Sanjay Kohli, saying she felt it was the right thing to do at that time due to contractual disputes and non-payment of her dues.
Though she regrets doing it, she said she had no option at that time, claiming she felt "cornered". The actress also revealed that the matter was settled and she received her payments.