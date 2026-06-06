AICWA Condemns Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Urges Maharashtra CM To Take Strict Action

Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role as Angoori bhabi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has landed in trouble after she made a shocking revelation of filing a "false" sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Sanjay R. Kohli, back in 2017 to get rid of "contractual disputes." She has been facing criticism not only from industry colleagues but also from netizens and NGOs.