Monk Booked for ‘Stealing’ Rs 60,000 from Buddhist Temple Donation Box in Thane

A monk has been booked for allegedly breaking open a donation box at a Buddha Vihar (Buddhist temple) in Maharashtra’s Thane city and stealing nearly Rs 60,000, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Kalwa area on July 27, an official said.
The accused has been identified as Bikku Shinde, a resident of Nanded, the official said.
According to the police, Shinde had visited the Buddhist temple during the afternoon and allegedly broke open the ‘hundi’ (donation box) and stole cash from it.
“The accused allegedly fled with approximately Rs 60,000. The theft came to light when the person managing the Buddha Vihar noticed that the cash box had been tampered with and the money was missing,” the official said.
A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Kalwa police, following which a first information report was registered under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.
Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused and recover the stolen cash, he said.